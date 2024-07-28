Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0241 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $241.45 million and $16.30 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,902.21 or 1.00034658 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00072145 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02441716 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $72,458,163.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

