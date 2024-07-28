The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $76,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,958,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,538. The company has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

