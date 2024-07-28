The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,733. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

