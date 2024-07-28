The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE:HIG traded up $7.30 on Friday, hitting $109.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,687. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $109.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

