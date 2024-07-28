The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Buys $227,515.68 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $227,515.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,650,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,772. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

