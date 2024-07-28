The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.38-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.380-5.500 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $6.63 on Friday, hitting $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 531,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,578. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.60. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $143.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.
The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.
