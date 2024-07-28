The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 178.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AES worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AES by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 237,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AES by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 483,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in AES by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 358,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.52. 5,224,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

