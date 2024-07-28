Tezos Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $770.10 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,012,096,819 coins and its circulating supply is 991,545,434 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

