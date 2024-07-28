Tezos Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.04 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $762.85 million and $15.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000578 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,012,175,308 coins and its circulating supply is 991,623,924 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.