Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

