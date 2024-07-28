Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $106,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company's stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

