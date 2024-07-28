Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $702.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

