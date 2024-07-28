Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $248.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.30.

Shares of TSLA opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.93. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

