Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 million, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

