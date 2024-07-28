Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in Terex by 4.7% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.