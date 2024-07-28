Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

