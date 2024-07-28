Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

EMF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 5,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 46,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

