Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $6,208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,157,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

