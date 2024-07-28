Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Technogym Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. Technogym has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Get Technogym alerts:

Technogym Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.