TD Cowen Downgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Hold

TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

LW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.70.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

