Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGAA. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 251,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGAA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,228. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

