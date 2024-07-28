Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.21. Tantech shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 6,730,703 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

