Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.85. 10,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.50. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

