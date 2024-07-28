Taiko (TAIKO) Tops One Day Volume of $33.88 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Taiko has a market capitalization of $770.02 million and $33.88 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00003942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Taiko has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,023,872 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.72998362 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $32,285,513.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

