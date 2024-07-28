Taiko (TAIKO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $741.50 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. Taiko has a total market cap of $741.50 million and approximately $26.48 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Taiko has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00003800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,023,872 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.58871517 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $34,289,549.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

