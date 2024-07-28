Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 0.1 %

SWDBY stock traded down SEK 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting SEK 20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 15.80 and a 52-week high of SEK 22.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 20.51.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

