Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
Shares of SZKMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,671. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.
About Suzuki Motor
