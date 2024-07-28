Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

Shares of SZKMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,671. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

