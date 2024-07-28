Susquehanna Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $215.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.68.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $182.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

