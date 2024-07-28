SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Short Interest Update

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SurgePays Stock Down 4.8 %
SurgePays stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,434. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. SurgePays has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
About SurgePays
