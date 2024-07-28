Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE SGY opened at C$6.94 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.01. The stock has a market cap of C$698.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

