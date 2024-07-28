SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 534,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 607,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 99.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

