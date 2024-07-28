Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 72.0% in July

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. 8,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $18.90.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
