Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

