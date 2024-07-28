Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of SUHJY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 192,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.84.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
