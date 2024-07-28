Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SUHJY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 192,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.