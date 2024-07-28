Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. 331,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $672.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 32.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.