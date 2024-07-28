Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMMT traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $11.55. 3,202,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,615. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

