Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Summit State Bank stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Summit State Bank

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.