Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INN opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $661.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

