Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Up 519.1% in July

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 519.1% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SOMMY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.10. 46,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

