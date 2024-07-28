Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.54

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $4.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008905 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,032.73 or 0.99941091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00072845 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023884 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

