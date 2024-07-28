Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

SUBCY stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,271. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

