Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells $80,939.00 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,791 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $80,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,273,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $37,843.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,041 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $29,699.73.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $234.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.66.

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

