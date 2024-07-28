Stratis Price Hits $0.0519 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $29,527.22 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.68 or 0.04824940 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00040387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

