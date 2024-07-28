StockNews.com Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Intel stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

