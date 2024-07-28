StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

NYSE SENS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

Senseonics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

