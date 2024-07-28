StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Stock Performance
NYSE SENS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Senseonics
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.