Stifel Canada Comments on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

Stelco ( TSE:STL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$771.42 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

