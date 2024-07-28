Steem Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Steem has a market capitalization of $94.24 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,132.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.88 or 0.00611867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00104353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00241323 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00068000 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,612,864 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

