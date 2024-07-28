Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,974,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $332,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Mplx by 25.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 908,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. 2,260,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,156. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

