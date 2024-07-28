Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after buying an additional 1,176,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,200,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 945,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,418,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 167,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,267. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

