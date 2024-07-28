Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after purchasing an additional 749,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.81. 1,709,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.